Community pool committee continues to raise funds, look at numerous options

Although many are predicting that the option for a community pool is a wash, some are still slowly wading through to the end result.

Community pool committee chairman Judy Heater hosted a public meeting on Nov. 9 to address many concerns about the proposed pool and whether it will happen.

Heater reminded those in the audience of how the pool closing happened. The old pool was about 50 years old and was far past its lifespan. When the pool closed many thought it was because of the YMCA but it was not, according to Heater. The Winamac Town Council made that decision because it could no longer be fixed.

The different direction that Heater mentioned is because the Winamac Town Council approved a motion to not move forward with funding the pool operations.

Because the town council approved to not fund the operations of the pool until funding was available, the parks board will not apply for any grant funding.

Heater said it is the right of the council to vote the way they did but she and the committee want everyone to know that they haven’t given up. They will continue to fundraise and continue to look at other ways to obtain grants. If the proposed pool is built on the town property then the committee will have to re-approach the town council.

Heater said there are grants available that could help with the project and there are other entities that can be used as a pass-through agency in order to obtain the grants. There might also be the possibility of working with other entities to make the pool a reality but it might be too soon for the committee to talk to those entities.