Community responds to West Central e-learning survey

West Central Superintendent Dan Zylstra asked and the community answered - as a whole, it is preferred to have e-learning as long as it does not extend the school year into the summer. It was discussed and decided to send out a survey at last month's meeting when the board was informed that the state recently decided to change e-learning requirements. Zylstra explained that the state passed legislation that schools can only have three traditional e-learning days per year and the remainder of the e-learning days must be used in a way that there is synchronous learning. Zylstra said that majority of the people who answered the survey preferred to use built-in days and would like to use the three e-learning days that they can and then switch to the synchronous learning days if needed. A plan is currently in the works to utilize a mixture of traditional e-learning, built-in days and other e-learning procedures.