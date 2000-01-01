Concern of speed limit change could be valid

A concern made by a resident who lives on CR 250 N. may be valid after Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine shared what officers found while observing the area.

On Monday during a regular commissioners’ meeting, Richwine updated the commissioners on the speed of traffic on CR 250 N. Richwine was asked during a previous meeting if some of the deputies could monitor the area and see if a change in the speed limit is warranted.

The request for a change to the speed limit on CR 250 N. was made by Greg Hilderbrandt during a joint session with the commissioners and the county council on June 11. The speed limit on CR 250 N. is 55 mph near Hilderbrandt’s home.

Richwine said deputies recently clocked vehicles for a couple hours. There were 82 vehicles clocked with the fastest speed being 72 mph. The second fastest speed was 67 mph. About 17 of the vehicles were traveling at rates of 60-64 mph. A majority of the vehicles were traveling 59 mph or less.

Commissioners did not make any decisions regarding the speed limit.