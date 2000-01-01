Concerns grow about grass, weed violations and garbage in Medaryville

Increased concerns about the town of Medaryville's enforcement of the upkeep of lawns and garbage arose once more at a regular town council session on July 15. During the meeting, a Medaryville citizen mentioned that he has noticed the town is going backward in its progress. A few years ago it seemed that the town was moving forward on cleaning up, but now it seems like it's moving backward. I understand why people talk about Medaryville the way they do - just drive around and look - there's garbage everywhere," he said. He later mentioned that he picks up trash on the streets regularly to try to help clean up. Council president Arthur Conley agreed with this, stating that he had also noticed some progress, but has seen a change recently.