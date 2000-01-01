Home / News / Condemnation in the works for Sportsman’s Bar and Grill

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton recently presented paperwork and recommendations to the rest of the board regarding the process of demolition for the Sportsman's Bar and Grill. During a regular meeting on Dec. 10, Denton explained that he has been working with Pulaski County Building Inspector Karla Redweik over the last few months in regards to the Sportsman's. He said that Redweik has not been able to contact the owners of the parcels of the Sportsman's, so she has proceeded with starting the condemnation process.

