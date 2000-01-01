Conner named 2019 H.J. Halleck Award recipient

Each year the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce recognizes someone who has unselfishly given time and commitment to the community. Many times the recipient of the H.J. Halleck Award isn’t known to a large group of people but yet is an unsung hero.

This year’s recipient has been described as just that and those who know Howard J. Conner would agree that he quietly goes about helping others without ever expecting fanfare.

Conner was nominated by Judy Heater who has known him for a number of years as their two oldest children graduated together. She said Conner deserves a nomination for many reasons.

Heater said he’s the type of individual every community has. The one that quietly goes about helping others without expecting recognition. She said when Conner gets involved he continues to give his time and commitment for several years.