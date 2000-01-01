Construction dawns on LifeWise Academy West Central

After many months of planning and preparing, LifeWise Academy West Central is coming to fruition as construction on the physical building has officially commenced. Now, nearly five months later, the physical LifeWise Academy building is being constructed off of school grounds, just south of West Central Schools on CR 200 S. Although it is being built close to the school, it's important to note that the program is not being sponsored by West Central, however. What will become the LifeWise Academy building was erected in early July of this year, and work is set to be completed around August 23, soon after the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.