Construction drawings being prepared for courthouse project

The architects on the Pulaski County courthouse renovation project are now moving into creating construction drawings that will be used by Tonn and Blank to solicit bids when the time comes, according to Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer. He explained at the June joint session between the county council and the commissioners that the steering committee has met a couple of times within the last month to sort out any last minute design related issues. Origer added that they are also moving towards bond issuance as well.