Cords, Culp named 4-H Royalty

Members of the 4-H Royalty Court and the 4-H Royalty were announced Sunday afternoon. The court includes Taylor Clark, McKenzie Mitchell, Coy Field and Jaden Cords. The royalty this year are Tori Culp and Jenna Cords.

Amber L. Tomlinson

Although COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on 4-H fairs across the state, some traditions including the 4-H recognition program are continuing. 
In Pulaski County, the program is held at the beginning of the fair to welcome visitors and also recognize those who have done the work including the 4-H members, parents and volunteers. 
One of the highlights for the 4-H members is the announcement of the 4-H Royalty and hearing from the 2019 4-H Royalty Ethan Shannon and Kirsten Calloway. 
Those whom wished to be considered for the 4-H Royalty completed an application, completed an essay and participated in an interview. The interviews were held via Zoom. Scores are then calculated to determine who will be the next royalty and court. Contestants for the honor of royalty this year were Taylor Clark, Jaden Cords, Jenna Cords, Tori Culp, Brendan Day, Shailyn Day, Coy Field, Valerie Field, Alison Grothaus and McKenzie Mitchell. 

