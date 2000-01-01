Corn named new EMS director

Wanting to continue to achieve more was one of the main drives behind Bryan Corn applying for the Pulaski County EMS Director position.

Corn, 29, saw his drive to achieve more lead to a new position as the Pulaski County Commissioners appointed him the new EMS director on Jan. 16 during a commissioners’ meeting. The meeting was held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to the county recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Corn was one of five applicants recently interviewed by the commissioners. Four of the applicants met with the commissioners in person, while one interview was conducted by phone. The appointment of Corn as the director didn’t come without opposition. Corn was appointed the director by commissioners Kenny Becker and Mike McClure. Commissioner Jerry Locke opposed it.

During the same commissioners’ meeting that Corn was appointed director at, the commissioners also eliminated the position of assistant EMS director. The department currently has three shift captains, so an assistant director appears to be an unnecessary position.