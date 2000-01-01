Coroner’s power cot to be paid out of ARPA funds

Pulaski County Coroner Jennifer Johns gave some updates on her request for a power cot and a new vehicle during a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, July 1. Johns explained that upon speaking with a Stryker representative, she learned that they will not have to pay any shipping on the power cot and power load system. She said it will be just the $36,000. Johns added that they will also be getting a brand new cot at a used price. There will be two to three people who will be assisting with the install.