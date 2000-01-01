Coroner, EMA director resign

Pulaski County Coroner Jon Frain and Pulaski County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Sheri Gaillard recently resigned from their respective positions. Frain resigned as county coroner in mid-September. However, his name will remain on the ballot for coroner for the Nov. 8 general election as the deadline to remove names from the ballot has passed. A Republican caucus was called to fill the vacancy and is planned to occur at the Star City Community Center at 2550 E. Key St, Star City on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. Caucus voting will then be conducted by secret ballot.