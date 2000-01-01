Coroner wants office space to conduct business with dignity

A joint session between the Pulaski County Commissioners and the county council was a time of sharing information and ideas Monday night.

At the meeting, the groups heard from the coroner’s office, the Pulaski County Community Development Commission, the soil and water conservation district, information technology department and heard about several safety concerns.

Coroner John Behny, along with deputy coroner Jon Frain, started the meeting regarding the leasing of building space from the Town of Winamac. Behny said he would like to use the space of the current Winamac Police Department. The town recently purchased a building for a new police station but the interior of the building needs to be finished. The hope is for the new station to be completed by August.

At times, the coroner’s office is meeting with families in the sheriff’s office sally port or the justice center basement where the cooler is located.

Not only would the move provide the office with a private place to meet with families but it would also increase security.

Councilwoman Linda Powers was absent from the meeting.