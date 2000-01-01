Council approves EMS wage adjustment

The Pulaski County Council passed a needed wage adjustment for Pulaski County EMS during a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 11. Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer explained that when he was working with President Ken Boswell on the wage study and implementing it into the new matrix, they realized an oversight regarding EMS wages. He said when the adjustments were applied to all departments, they overlooked the fact that EMS was on the same, separate matrix schedule that the sheriff's office is on. Origer went on to explain that while most county employees benefited from this change, it actually ended up creating an issue for a handful of EMS employees who either reached their first matrix raise this year or will next year.