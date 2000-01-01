Council approves funding for immunization nurse

The Pulaski County Council passed a motion to fund the immunization nurse contract for the health department during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 12. Director of Environmental Health and Foods Edwina Guffey explained that the immunization nurse is a contracted employee on an as-needed basis. The nurse would be helping out at clinics or when the public health nurse needs some assistance in the office. It was noted that the commissioners have already approved the contract. Council president Ken Boswell explained on why they chose to go with a contracted employee. He said that in speaking with president Mellon, there are some concerns anytime money comes in through grants or an outside means whether it's going to be sustainable or not, so it was more comfortable for them to put it as a contract position.