Council approves increase in drug free council funding

Pulaski County Council members approved to increase the amount of money the local drug free council will be receiving this year.

Sandy Lucas, who represented the drug free council during a regular county council meeting Monday evening, asked for the council to appropriate an additional $5,500 to be used this year. It will be added to the already $8,000 that was budgeted.

Lucas said the funding is used for grants that are given to different entities and organizations throughout the year. She said the funding has to be used for “education, prevention or treatment.”

Funding for the drug free council comes from drug related court fees. Lucas said the council is not sure how much is available from year to year. The funding was collected in 2019.

The council approved to advertise the additional.