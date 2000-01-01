Council approves part-time help for health dept.

The Pulaski County Council continues to keep a close eye on spending but they approved to hire a part-time person for the health department during a regular meeting on Feb. 10.

Director of environmental health and health department office manager Teresa Hansen requested to spend leftover grant funding on a few items. She said there is $94,000 of grant funding that accumulated during the last 20 years. She budgeted about $39,500 for a new telephone system, new laptops, data loggers, a new projector and a part-time person. She said some of the funding can go toward overtime that is occurring because of the Narcan program.

She said the funding also allows for a part-time person to be hired for about 14 hours per week. The part-time person will help with food inspections and the position will be funded by the grant funding.

A motion was approved to advertise an additional appropriation. The motion passed but with opposition from councilmen Rudy DeSabatine and Jay Sullivan. Sullivan said he’s unsure of what the additional appropriations are for.

Councilwoman Kathi Thompson made a motion that the part-time position could exist with grant funding. She made the stipulation that if the grant funding runs out then the position will not be funded. The motion was passed.