Council approves wage adjustment for new jail commander

The Pulaski County Council approved a years-of- service wage adjustment for new jail commander Stephen Tabler during a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 12. Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm informed the council that Tabler has had 11 years of prior service and was wondering if they would consider adjusting his pay. Schramm explained that Tabler was the jail commander previously under former Sheriff Jeff Richwine. Tabler then left for a short while and then started working again for the sheriff's office part-time. He said it is less than a $2 an hour raise.