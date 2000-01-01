Council briefed on proposed tax abatement document updates

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer recently went over the Economic Development Commission’s (EDC) proposed updated tax abatement documents with the county council. Since his first presentation of the drafts, Origer has received input from the council, the auditor and the assessor and the EDC has continued to work on the documents. One of the recommended changes is how scores are assessed. He said that initially they just had a general project investment scoring category, but the EDC felt that it would be appropriate to weigh real property investment more strongly than personal property investment due to predetermined depreciation pools of personal property.