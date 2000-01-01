Council discusses board pay and courthouse bids

The Pulaski County Council held a conversation regarding many items on Monday night, including board pay and the courthouse bids that were recently opened. The council joined in on an open conversation regarding board pay and the importance of members attending meetings. Council president Ken Boswell said that the main scope of it is to try and make all the board pay be the same across the board, with the exception of the clerk's election board, which has already been approved. He added that they also need to discuss how to standardize the rules of when board members get paid. In addition, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer explained that the bids for the courthouse were opened up by the commissioners earlier in the month. Origer noted that the bids did come over where they need to be. He said that they are currently under review, but Tonn and Blank may soon award some outright, some with project scope modifications and possibly rebid some others.