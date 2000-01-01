Council members continue to work on board pay

The Pulaski County Council continued their conversation on part-time, seasonal, call-in and board pay during a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 12. Last month, it was proposed to set a flat rate for boards at $100 or $120 per member per attended meeting, but before they took it to a vote, they had to review the matter with county attorney Kevin Tankersley first. At the February meeting, Tankersley advised that it wouldn't be possible to pay everyone at the same rate, because the state statute for each board is different. Councilman Jeff Richwine, councilwoman Sheila Jimenez and councilman Mike Tiede said that they would be willing to sit down with attorney Tankersley to review the pay amounts and then they will bring it back to the council at their March meeting.