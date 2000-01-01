Council members question county salary matrix

Numerous questions and concerns regarding the county salary matrix have caused Pulaski County Council members to schedule a special workshop.

During the past several months several questions have arisen because of a 1-percent raise the county employees have received and because of department heads asking for their employees to receive bigger raises for their work.

At the county council meeting Monday evening, Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine asked if the council has made any decisions regarding the sheriff’s office raise. That question then prompted the council to discuss the matrix.

Councilman Scott Hinkle suggested that a workshop be held to put this issue to rest. He also suggested that each department head present their questions regarding the county matrix in an email to the council. Those questions can then be addressed in the workshop.

Councilman Ken Boswell said he wants to see what the department heads think is a good proposal to these problems.

A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Councilwoman Linda Powers was absent from the meeting.