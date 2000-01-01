Council passes economic development ordinance

Tabled at last month's meeting due to some questions, the Pulaski County Council voted to approve Ordinance 2023-05 during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer explained that the ordinance would be a first step in the CDC overhaul, as it will formally establish a county economic development commission (EDC) and the department of economic development via a county ordinance and not a resolution as it was previously established. Under the ordinance, the commissioners would be responsible for appointing three members to the EDC, but the county council has the right to make one of the nominations for those three seats.