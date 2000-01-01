Council passes tax abatement guideline resolution; additionals for autopsies approved

Among the many approvals at the regular Pulaski County Council meeting on July 16 were the tax abatement guideline resolution and the additionals for the coroner's autopsy account. After brief discussion, councilman Mike Tiede made a motion followed by a second by Thompson to grant the coroner's office the additional $20,000 for the autopsy account, and it was unanimously approved. The council also unanimously passed the tax abatement guideline resolution. The proposed Resolution 2021-06 would establish guidelines for tax abatement proposals in the future. Included in that are the callback provisions and restrictions on property tax assessments that were previously mentioned.