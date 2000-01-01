Council questions the updating of the county appointments

A joint session between the Pulaski County Commissioners and the council left some of the members asking for more updated information regarding county appointments Monday evening.

The issue arose as Pulaski County Building Inspector Doug Hoover and board of zoning appeals (BZA) plan administration asked the commissioners to approve a new appointment. Hoover said the board of zoning appeals members are appointed by the county council, the commissioners and other entities. The BZA board is made up of five members.

There was an appointment to the BZA that is to be made by the council but Hoover would like to talk with the person before the appointment is made.

Hoover did ask for the commissioners to appoint Ray Franko to the area plan commission (APC). This request was approved.

Councilman Brian Young asked if there is a current list of appointments made by the county officials. The list he was given is from 2017. He added that the public has asked him who is serving on what board. He also asked for it to be on the county website.