Council takes next step to repair highway garage roof

The Pulaski County Council passed the advertisement of an additional appropriation of funds to make the needed repairs to the Pulaski County Highway Garage roof. The motion was passed unanimously at a regular meeting on Monday, June 13 in the amount of $200,000. Those funds will come out of county highway's budget. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer explained that right now it looks like they will need to solicit bids directly from a certain number of qualified contractors. However, if more structural damage is found after the inspection by Tonn and Blank, a formal bidding process may take hold and the process could get slightly more complicated.