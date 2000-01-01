Council updated on construction manager as constructor services, estimated costs

The Pulaski County Council members gave their support regarding the proposed courthouse project but some are concerned with an increase in the proposed cost.

On Jan. 11 during a regular meeting, the council heard from Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer. Origer explained to the council that the commissioners recently tabled the Tonn and Blank Construction recommendation for the construction manager as constructor services until the council has a chance to ask questions. Origer presented a brief breakdown of the project to the council that included information about a past proposal and how a new study was completed regarding renovating the courthouse and building a small addition to the justice center.

In regards to the construction manager as constructor services, Origer presented the council with cost comparison, relevant-experience comparison and project-alternatives cost comparison. Some of that same information was used by a committee as they selected the construction manager as constructor services for their recommendation.

Origer reminded the council that they are not approving the bids for the project. He was there to update the council members and the commissioners have the final approval on the construction manager as constructor services recommendation. He asked the council if there were any concerns they have about the recommendation that is being made that should be passed along to the commissioners.

No further questions were asked.

The council approved their support in regards to the construction manager as constructor services recommendation. Opposition came from councilman Mike Tiede.