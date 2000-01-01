Councilman Young arrested, facing felony charges

According to a press release, the Pulaski County Sheriff Office has recently served an arrest warrant on Brian M. Young, 47, of Winamac. Young has been a target of an ongoing investigation for Voting Outside Precinct level 6 felony, Theft level 6 felony, Perjury level 6 felony and Official Misconduct level 6 felony. Young is currently a member of the Pulaski County Council in the District 3 seat. Young is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.