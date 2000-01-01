Home / News / Councilman Young arrested, facing felony charges
Brian M. Young

Councilman Young arrested, facing felony charges

According to a press release, the Pulaski County Sheriff Office has recently served an arrest warrant on Brian M. Young, 47, of Winamac. Young has been a target of an ongoing investigation for Voting Outside Precinct level 6 felony, Theft level 6 felony, Perjury level 6 felony and Official Misconduct level 6 felony. Young is currently a member of the Pulaski County Council in the District 3 seat. Young is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here