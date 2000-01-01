Councilman Young pleads guilty to two felony charges, resigns from county council

According to a plea agreement filed on Monday, June 27 in the Pulaski County Superior Court, County Councilman Brian Young plead guilty to two counts of voting outside precinct residence, both Level 6 Felonies. If the plea agreement that was filed on Monday is accepted and signed by special judge Jonathan Forker, the remaining charges of theft, perjury and official misconduct will be dismissed. The agreement also states that Young will not serve any jail time as part of the sentence and it will be left to the court's discretion whether or not the felonies will be reduced to misdemeanors. The plea agreement is being taken under advisement until Young's sentencing hearing on Aug. 22. Pulaski County Council President Ken Boswell confirmed that on the morning of Wednesday, June 29, councilman Young had turned in his resignation from his position on the county council. On Friday, July 1, Young signed and turned in the proper paperwork to the county clerk's office, officially withdrawing himself from the ballot in November.