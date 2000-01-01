Councilman Young sentenced to three years probation

Former Pulaski County Councilman Brian Young was sentenced in Pulaski County Superior Court on Monday, August 22 after pleading guilty to two counts of voting outside precinct residence, both Level 6 Felonies. Both of the sentences will run consecutively, for a total of three years on probation. During that three year period, Young will be prohibited from standing for election or holding any public office. The remaining counts of theft, perjury and official misconduct were dismissed. Upon successful completion of the sentences, Young could request that the felony charges be reduced to misdemeanors. The order also states that Young is to submit a written statement of apology to both the Pulaski County Council and the voters of Pulaski County. The statement will be given to the Pulaski County Probation Department within 30 days of the sentencing and will be forwarded on to county council president Ken Boswell. Young, 47, of Winamac, was originally charged back in April of this year on four Level 6 Felony charges for voting outside precinct, theft, perjury and official misconduct.