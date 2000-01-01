County boards consider using solar money for schools, childcare center

The Pulaski County Council first heard a request from Morgan Federer, a member of the Pulaski County Early Learning Network, for support of Francesville’s only licensed childcare center through the solar economic development payments. Councilwoman Sheila Hazemi later added area schools to the request for support. At the July 14 county council meeting, Federer explained that the Early Learning Network is the child care coalition of Pulaski County and they have been working to increase the number of quality childcare seats available in the community. The Community Foundation of Pulaski County, in partnership with the Community Foundation of White County commissioned a study on the need for childcare. The results showed that Pulaski County employers experience an annual loss of $2.1 million each year due directly to the lack of available childcare in the community. She went on to say that Pulaski County has been identified as a childcare desert, especially on the west side of the county. In light of this, the Early Learning Network is collaborating with a number of local businesses and individuals to renovate the former St. Francis Solano Catholic Church on Montgomery Street in downtown Francesville. The building is owned by a local non-profit and will be provided to Francesville’s Caterpillar Corner for only $10 a year. Some of this project was able to be funded by an FSSA (Family and Social Services Administration) grant administered by the Community Foundation, but there were many restrictions due to it being federal funding. Federer explained that in order to complete the renovation and to support operations, they have a goal of raising $100,000 that will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Community Foundation’s Gift VIII Initiative. She said they are currently 76% to their goal thanks to several families, individuals and 19 local businesses.