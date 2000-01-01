County boards hear grant proposal, courthouse updates

Both the county commissioners and the county council received updated information on the county courthouse renovation project as well as documents on the Pul- Mac Matching Grant Program during a regular joint session on Monday, Dec. 9. In regards to the courthouse renovation project, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer advised that at the time of the meeting, he had no additional change orders up for consideration. One of the change orders regarding sidewalk construction is still outstanding. Origer said that he had previously presented it to the commissioners but it will require a bit more discussion before he feels comfortable re-presenting it to them.