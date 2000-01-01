County commission seats continue to be filled

Some appointment requests received final approval by the Pulaski County Commissioners during a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 18 for a couple of different county boards. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that all three seats of the Economic Development Commission (EDC) board are to be appointed. He presented Blake Kasten as the county council's recommendation with a term ending at the end of January 2026, Claude LeMere as the Winamac Town Council's recommendation with a term ending at the end of January 2025 and Christian Smith as the commissioner's appointment with a term ending at the end of January 2027. He also presented Bill Champion of Fratco as the local industry representative and Chelsea Smith of 1st Source Bank as the local banking representative for terms ending at the end of December 2026 for the advisory commission on industrial development. All of the appointments were approved.