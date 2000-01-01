County commissioners approve K-9 retirement

The county commissioners approved the retirement of Pulaski County K-9 Loki during a regular meeting on Monday, May 20. Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm said that Loki is eight years old and has been with the department the longest. Additionally, Sheriff Schramm asked if the commissioners would give approval to give Loki to his handler, Sergeant Seth Barton. In the past, the commissioners have given the animals to the handlers. A motion was made by commissioner Mike McClure to give Loki to Sergeant Barton and it was seconded by vice president Maurice Loehmer. It passed unanimously.