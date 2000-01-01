County commissioners extend temporary workforce reduction

Pulaski County Commissioner Kenny Becker has approved to extend the temporary workforce reduction until April 20.

The executive order began on March 16 after the commissioners approved the reduction policy in case it was needed. According to the commissioners, this order and policy does not stop the operation of county services.

A press release on April 2 indicates that “all other departments are available to the public to conduct necessary business.” The locations of the offices are closed but the public can still set up appointments if a face-to-face meeting is warranted.

County employees are being compensated during the workforce reduction. According to the press release, commissioners understand this causes an inconvenience but controlling the spread of COVID-19 is their main concern.

A list of contacts for all departments is available at www.pulaskionline.org.

On April 3, Gov. Holcomb approved to extend the stay at home order until April 20. The county will review the temporary workforce reduction as April 20 approaches.