County commissioners look at IT options

The Pulaski County Commissioners are looking at what options the county has in regards to information technology management.

Commissioners were approached by two separate companies in regards to IT services at a regular meeting Monday morning. The companies both asked to complete an IT assessment on the county inventory. Prices would then be calculated on the number of devices and how many users.

The commissioners asked a few questions about the businesses but advised the companies that they would need to speak with DeGroot Technology Services for more information.

The commissioners approved for the companies to complete their assessments after they have talked with DeGroot. They requested that the proposals be submitted in two weeks.

The commissioners also approved to advertise the IT manager position. They will start interviews of applicants on Dec. 9.