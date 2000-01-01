County commissioners talk moratoriums

The Pulaski County Commissioners discussed potential moratoriums on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), data centers and industrial solar at a regular meeting on Jan. 6. Commissioner Jenny Knebel opened up the conversation with reading a comment called Property Rights and the Founding Fathers – What It Means for Rural America by J.W. Thompson. The piece addressed several topics related to general property rights. Knebel said she wanted to assure the public that surrounding counties are putting moratoriums in place for the aforementioned industries.