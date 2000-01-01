County considers utilizing texting service for public communication

Pulaski County is considering using a texting service to communicate updates with county residents. The texting service they are prospectively looking into using is TextMyGov, which is a program that local government agencies can use to blast out public service announcements to residents. It can also take reports from citizens regarding public works issues such as potholes, signs and trees down, drainage problems and tree trimming. It could also be used by the county clerk's office to communicate information to registered voters who have opted-in for the texts about important election related dates, times and locations. More information is to be gathered and the matter will be taken to the commissioners first, then the county council for approval.