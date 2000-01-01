County construction project plans continue to make progress

The various ongoing construction projects in the county are moving along, with plans and designs reaching some of their final stages. One of the most significant updates was on the highly anticipated courthouse project. Origer said that Tonn and Blank is currently reviewing the schematic design drawings for the courthouse project given to them by the architects. He added that he was hoping that updated pricing estimates would be able to be given by the end of the week. In regards to document retention, Origer said that an independent contractor had been hired to scan in documents in the auditor's office and although she did not finish, she still made significant progress. He suggested that the commissioners come up with a plan in the coming weeks for how they want to continue to go about digitally storing documents.