County council addresses several personnel items

Pulaski County Council members are listening to the different county departments that need additional help but at this time, those issues are being tabled.

Before the regular business of the council meeting started, councilwoman Kathi Thompson said Peters Consulting has given the council a preliminary draft report. The council and the commissioners are scheduled to meet with the financial firm at the next joint session.

“What Peters has recommended is that we not do anything in terms of hiring full- or part-time staff until we have discussed this report with him,” Thompson said. “We need to let him know the issue with the courthouse. He needs to know that before he comes in April.”

Councilman Ken Boswell said the draft report is based on the calculations that Peters has now.

“The draft that you have seen now does not address any kinds of funds of whatever plan for the courthouse,” Boswell said.

That suggestion left the possibility of hiring a handful of people on the table. Council members approved to table the hiring of an additional secretary for the prosecuting attorney’s office, allowing on-call pay for the EMS department and hiring a director assistant, hiring a full-time deputy inspector for the building department and hiring someone part time for the health department.