County council advised about circuit court roof leaks

Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker informed the Pulaski County Council about roof leaks in the new portion of the circuit court file room and jury room and a humidity issue during a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 9. Judge Welker explained that this is not the first leak that they've had in the new roof. Judge Welker said that she was told that the current plan is to wait and see if it rains and leaks again, which she says is what caused the issue in the first place. In addition to the leaks, she said that they have been dealing with 60% or more humidity in their offices for the past two years.