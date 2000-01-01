County Council approves contract with Fort Wayne media company

The Pulaski County Council approved a service agreement with Not Ur Parent's (NUP) Media, a marketing firm, during a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 12. Councilwoman Sheila Hazemi said that Not Ur Parent's Media was referred to the county at an Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) meeting. Hazemi said that she reached out to see if NUP Media would be a good fit with the county. Max Troyer, Ignacio Poncio and Giovanni Martinez Martini are three friends who graduated from Huntington University and formed the company together. Troyer is the chief strategy officer and co-founder of Not Ur Parent's Media, which is a digital strategy communications firm out of Northeast Indiana, headquartered in Fort Wayne. Troyer said that their company services Indiana as well as other states and other marketing capacities. In 2024, NUP Media helped do online marketing for the Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne. The company is called "The NUP Guys" online and they are active on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Councilman Tim Overmyer commented that he does not know enough about this item to vote on it yet. Councilman AJ Gutwein said that he would also like to look into it more before casting a vote. Overmyer asked if this item could be tabled until the next meeting. Councilman Ken Boswell said that a motion and a second have already been made, unless they would like to rescind it. The motion nor the second were rescinded, so the matter was taken to a vote. The motion to sign the contract ultimately passed, 4-3, with Brad Bonnell, AJ Gutwein and Tim Overmyer in the opposition. It goes to the commissioners now for approval.