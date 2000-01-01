County council approves meeting schedule change

The Pulaski County Council approved changes to meeting times in 2025 as well as new officers during their first regular meeting of the year on Jan. 13. Before any other orders of business, the council reorganized. For president, Mike Tiede was nominated by Tim Overmyer and it was seconded by Sheila Hazemi. It passed unanimously. There were two nominations for vice president. A.J. Gutwein was nominated by Brad Bonnell and was seconded by Tim Overmyer. Sheila Hazemi was nominated by Jerry Locke and was seconded by Jeff Richwine. When it was taken to a vote, Hazemi received the most votes with councilmembers Jerry Locke, Jeff Richwine, Mike Tiede and Hazemi voting in favor. Councilman Brad Bonnell, Tim Overmyer and A.J. Gutwein voted for Gutwein. When it came to establishing meeting dates and times, the council ultimately decided to move up joint sessions to 5 p.m. (previously 6 p.m.) and county council meetings to 6 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.).