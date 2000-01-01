County council approves next step for Willow Creek Villas

The Pulaski County Council approved the advertisement of an additional $350,000 for the Willow Creek housing development during a regular meeting on Monday, July 8. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer brought forth the request to advertise for an additional appropriation for local match support for the Willow Creek Villas housing development that is proposed to be located east of Galbreath Drive in Winamac, behind the Winamac Plaza. John Sullivan of Sullivan Development was present at the council meeting to provide some backstory on how we got to this point and to answer any questions from the council about the project specifically. Sullivan explained that they are asking for the final approval of the $350,000 loan from Pulaski County out of the LIT Economic Development Fund #1112 to the Willow Creek Villas project for a 15 year term. Councilwoman Sheila Hazemi-Jimenez made a motion to advertise the $350,000 out of the LIT fund and it passed unanimously.