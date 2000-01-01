County council approves part-time wages

The Pulaski County Council passed part-time wages and discussed salaries at a recent regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The matrix had to be passed no later than their December meeting. President Ken Boswell started by saying that a lot of work was done on the matrix last year so they could acknowledge their full-time employees by giving them wage adjustments. Prior to the meeting, he said that documentation had been distributed to all council members regarding part-time wages. The matrix included a 2.8% increase along with the proposed part-time wages. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer explained that the part-time employees are now listed in the matrix. Their pay is two steps over from the starting rate for the full-time equivalent.