County council approves solar tax abatements, economic development agreements

After nearly four hours of discussion and information, the proposed solar tax abatements and economic development agreements for both the Mammoth Solar and the Moss Creek Solar projects passed at a regular Pulaski County Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 10. The county council meeting included a vote on the Mammoth Solar tax abatement and Economic Development Agreement (EDA) as well as a public hearing and vote on the proposed Moss Creek Solar tax abatement and the EDA. When it came down to the final vote, the abatement and EDA for both projects were both approved with a 5-1 vote. Councilman Brian Young remained in opposition with President Ken Boswell abstaining from both votes.