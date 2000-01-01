County council approves years of service for new deputy

Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm recently asked the county council to approve granting years of service for new Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy JT Martin. The sheriff introduced the information to the board during a regular meeting on Monday, April 14. Schramm explained that Deputy Martin was hired about a month ago and is from Newton County. He is already certified through the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and lives in an adjoining county. Due to his previous experience as an officer, Schramm asked if he could be started at the three to eight years of service pay instead of the regular start rate.