County council board pay recommendation to go under review

The proposed pay for five Pulaski County boards is pending approval until everything is given the "okay" by the county attorney. Council councilwoman Sheila Jimenez has been conducting research on this matter over the last couple of months. During the Jan. 8 county council meeting, Jimenez said that she sent out an email to all council members regarding the pay of five county boards – the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals (PTABOA), the Advisory Plan Commission (APC), the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), the health board and the merit board. The PTABOA is currently being paid $118.30, the APC and BZA are being paid $50.13 each, health board members are being paid $118.55 and the merit board, $62.64. Jimenez proposed paying each of the five boards $100 per member per meeting attended. Councilman Jeff Richwine countered this suggestion, recommending that they should not cut pay on any one board.