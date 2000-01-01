County council to continue to work on fiscal plan, wage raises

The Pulaski County Council briefly reviewed some of the considerations and needed updates to their fiscal plan during their regular council meeting in February. Council president Ken Boswell explained that several fiscal matters have come to them in the last few months, such as pay raises, paying for the work release program and looking for possible funds to lower what needs to be bonded for the courthouse renovation project. Boswell went on to say that the last time the fiscal plan was last updated was during the time of the justice center project. He said that the recommendation is to update the plan about every two years or so. The council passed a motion to continue to work on updating the fiscal plan.