County council continues discussion on wages, raises

A continuation of last month's conversation on potential wage adjustments and a cost of living raise took place during a regular county council meeting on Monday, June 12. In May, the council held a lengthy discussion and had a conversation about potentially capping the cost of living raise at 10%, but it was not definitely determined at that time. President Ken Boswell said that the annual cost of living raise is something that the departments need to know for their budgets. However, it was later noted that some departments have already turned in their budgets with the 10% factored in that was previously mentioned in May.